Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Increases By 688.2%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 688.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock remained flat at $$28.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

