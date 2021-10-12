Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Drops By 96.3%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

