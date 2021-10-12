Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Increases By 6,600.0%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
Indiva Company Profile
