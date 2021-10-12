Short Interest in Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Declines By 97.5%

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVT remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Inventergy Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

