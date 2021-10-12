Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Drops By 89.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.