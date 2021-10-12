Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 2,200.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

