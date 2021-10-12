Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Expands By 9,433.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 9,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

