Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Decreases By 96.6%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 11,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

