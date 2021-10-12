Short Interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Rises By 640.9%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 640.9% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.