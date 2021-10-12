Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Increases By 2,050.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MITUY stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

