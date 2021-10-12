Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Increases By 2,050.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of MITUY stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
