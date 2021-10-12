Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Drops By 92.2%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 5,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,867. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.