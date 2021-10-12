Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rises By 10,950.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 10,950.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

