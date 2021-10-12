Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Decreases By 82.6%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,810,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 8,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,583. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

