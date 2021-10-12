Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Declines By 94.1%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCCGF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Get NCC Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NCCGF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.