Short Interest in Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Rises By 552.5%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 552.5% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTHF traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,835. Neo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

NTTHF has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.10 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.