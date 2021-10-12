Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Drops By 85.2%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,775,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25,213,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,009,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Net Savings Link has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

