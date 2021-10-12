Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Drops By 99.8%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NOVC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.