Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 86.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,992,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

