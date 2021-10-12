Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 92.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
