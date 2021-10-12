Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 92.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

