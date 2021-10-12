Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 5,035.7%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5,035.7% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
