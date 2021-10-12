Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Drops By 98.6%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

