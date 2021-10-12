Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declines By 85.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE NAD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $16.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.