Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declines By 85.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NAD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,774,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 74,608 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

