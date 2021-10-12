Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Decreases By 82.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 1,119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

