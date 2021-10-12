Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Decreases By 98.4%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.60. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

