Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Declines By 92.1%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 236,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 1st quarter worth about $3,710,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

