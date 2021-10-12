Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Drops By 81.7%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 1,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 141,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,617. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

