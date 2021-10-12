Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Decreases By 89.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
