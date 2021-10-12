Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Decreases By 89.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

