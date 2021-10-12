Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Expands By 1,732.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 1,732.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $426,663 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 220,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

