Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 98.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PGP stock remained flat at $$10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 94,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,021. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
