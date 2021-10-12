Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 98.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGP stock remained flat at $$10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 94,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,021. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 44,524 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

