Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Rises By 818.8%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 818.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSWW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 7,082,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Principal Solar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

