Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Expands By 2,440.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 2,440.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.37. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

