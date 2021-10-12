Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Grows By 4,756.6%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 4,756.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $8,521,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

