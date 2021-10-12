Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 26,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

