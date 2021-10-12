Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Expands By 2,850.0%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

