Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Increases By 840.0%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $$1.76 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

