Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Increases By 840.0%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Spark Power Group stock remained flat at $$1.76 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
