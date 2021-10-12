Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Drops By 83.4%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the September 15th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,516. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.