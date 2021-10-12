Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Grows By 633.3%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,040. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.