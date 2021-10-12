Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Grows By 633.3%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,040. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
