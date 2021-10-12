Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 3,415.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 3,415.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TDF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 39,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,849. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

