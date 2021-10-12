Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 5,524.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 5,524.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

