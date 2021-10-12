Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Drops By 85.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GNHAY stock remained flat at $$26.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

