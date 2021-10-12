Short Interest in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Grows By 625.8%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, an increase of 625.8% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

XPOF traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,570. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

