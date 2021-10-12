Showcase (SHO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,025.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $239,120.84 and approximately $65,025.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

