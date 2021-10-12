ShowHand Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $42,745.75 and approximately $62.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00208445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00091565 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

