Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.