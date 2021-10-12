Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 12,456 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

