Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

