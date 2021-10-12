Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

