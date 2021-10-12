Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

