Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 118,133 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $16,583,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,827,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,635,000 after purchasing an additional 116,870 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 88,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

