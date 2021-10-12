Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock worth $323,022,412. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

